CSUCI Environmental Scientist Who Takes Teams to NOLA Ever Since Katrina Says NOLA Shutting Down Pumps Before Harvey Is Dangerous

CSU Channel Islands Professor of Environmental Science & Resource Management Sean Anderson, Ph.D., has been taking research and environmental restoration teams to New Orleans and Southern Louisiana every year since Katrina struck in 2005.

He has been saying for years that NOLA is NOT ready for a similar event, and a decision to shut down pumps in the middle of hurricane season is "foolish," and he's very concerned about what will happen to Southern Louisiana as Harvey hits the shores of Texas and Louisiana almost 12 years to the day since Katrina.