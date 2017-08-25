Experts Available to Discuss Hurricane Harvey

Experts at the University of Notre Dame are available to discuss Hurricane Harvey as heads for the Gulf Coast.

Tracy Kijewski-Correa, tkijewsk@nd.edu, 574-631-2980

Kijewski-Correa is an Associate Professor in the Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering & Earth Sciences. Her Expertise includes - Challenges in Modern Civil Infrastructure and Natural Hazard Assessment and Mitigation

Kijewski-Correa’s research addresses 21st century civil infrastructure challenges. A hallmark of her work has been the substantial engagement of municipalities, communities of practice and the public-at-large, working extensively in post-disaster planning and recovery following major hurricanes, earthquakes, and tsunamis in the US, Haiti and Southeast Asia.

Her interdisciplinary scholarship emphasizes collaborative innovation, sensing, information technologies, and simulation frameworks to create scalable paradigms to enhance the resilience and sustainability of civil infrastructure.

--

Andrew Kennedy, Andrew.B.Kennedy.117@nd.edu, 574-631-6686

Kennedy is an Associate Professor in the Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering & Earth Sciences.

Professor Kennedy's research focuses on waves, surge, and currents in the coastal ocean and their effects on human activities. Parts of this work are observational, ranging from the rapid deployment of wave and surge gauges in advance of hurricane landfalls, to the analysis of very large-scale bathymetric lidar datasets to determine morphological changes during large storms.

A recent focus correlates observed storm damage to observed and predicted hydrodynamics in coastal regions. Parts of Professor Kennedy's research are theoretical and computational, and deal with water wave theory in shallow and deep water, and in the generation of near-shore circulation by breaking waves.

This work has direct application to the prediction of storm waves and water levels, damage, and erosion.