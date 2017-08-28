Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University Ranked Ninth in the Nation for Number of Applicants by U.S. News & World Report

Newswise — The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University (LKSOM) has again been recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the most popular medical schools in the nation in terms of applications received. LKSOM received 10,623 applications for the 2016-2017 academic year, the ninth-highest total in the nation.

“The Lewis Katz School of Medicine at Temple University consistently attracts a wonderfully diverse student body with a wide variety of life experiences and out-of-classroom interests, as well as a true commitment to serving the community,” says Jacob W. Ufberg, MD, Associate Dean of Admissions and Professor of Emergency Medicine at LKSOM. “Through its world-class faculty, research excellence and unbeatable clinical experience, LKSOM offers students the highest quality educational programs designed to train the next generation of physicians, medical researchers and healthcare professionals.”

The full report can be viewed on the U.S. News & World Report website.