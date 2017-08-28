Mississippi State University Agricultural Economist Available to Discuss Effects of NAFTA Negotiations on Ag Industry

Newswise — With the United States, Canada and Mexico set to resume talks on the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), Mississippi State University agricultural economics expert Dr. Josh Maples is available to discuss the impact of NAFTA negotiations on the U.S. agriculture industry. According to the USDA, Mexico and Canada account for nearly one-third of U.S. agricultural commodity exports. Dr. Maples is available to disccuss the impact NAFTA has had on U.S. agriculture since its signing in 1993 and the impact of potential changes to the agreement.

Dr. Josh Maples is an MSU assistant professor of agricultural economics. Mississippi State boasts over a century of excellence in agricultural teaching, research and service. The National Science Foundation ranks MSU at No. 6 in the nation for research and development expenditures in agricultural sciences among public and private institutions. The Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Experiment Station and MSU Extension Service, along with other university units, work to support the state’s agriculture industry through research and sharing timely knowledge with producers and consumers.

Dr. Maples specializes in agricultural marketing and works to help producers understand marketing and finances. Dr. Maples’ research focus spans from making the most economical production and marketing decisions on the farm to measuring the attributes that consumers value when purchasing meat. He works with the media to provide current market analysis and information to aid in producers’ decision-making processes. For more, visit http://www.agecon.msstate.edu/associate.asp?id=126.

Dr. Maples earned his doctorate in agricultural economics from Oklahoma State University, as well as a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree in the field from Mississippi State.

