Expert Available to Discuss Hurricane Harvey and Effects of Disaster on Vulnerable Populations.

Released: 28-Aug-2017 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Alabama at Birmingham

  • Credit: UAB

    Lisa Baker, Ph.D., LCSW, associate professor of social work

    • Newswise — Lisa Baker, Ph.D., LCSW, is an associate professor in the UAB Department of Social Work and co-author of the book, Vulnerable Populations and Disasters: Evidence-based Practice for the Helping Professions. Baker is an expert on challenges vulnerable populations face when preparing and recovering from disasters and best practices for those providing assistance when response and recovery begins.

    Baker can provide insight on the challenges and mental health effects of Hurrican Harvey on the elderly, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and children, and those with mental health issues.

    She worked as a disaster mental health volunteer before and after Hurricane Katrina.

    Link to bio - https://www.uab.edu/cas/socialwork/faculty-directory/lisa-baker

    UAB has a news studio available for expert interviews at no cost via the LTN global network or ISDN line. Contact Tiffany Westry Womack 205)934-8931, tiffanywestry@uab.edu for availablility of expert and broadcast studio. 

     

