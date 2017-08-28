Expert Available to Discuss Hurricane Harvey and Effects of Disaster on Vulnerable Populations.

Newswise — Lisa Baker, Ph.D., LCSW, is an associate professor in the UAB Department of Social Work and co-author of the book, Vulnerable Populations and Disasters: Evidence-based Practice for the Helping Professions. Baker is an expert on challenges vulnerable populations face when preparing and recovering from disasters and best practices for those providing assistance when response and recovery begins.

Baker can provide insight on the challenges and mental health effects of Hurrican Harvey on the elderly, persons with disabilities, pregnant women and children, and those with mental health issues.

She worked as a disaster mental health volunteer before and after Hurricane Katrina.

Link to bio - https://www.uab.edu/cas/socialwork/faculty-directory/lisa-baker

