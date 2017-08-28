Expert Available: Water Resource and Infrastructure Implications After Hurricane Harvey

Newswise — UAB has a news studio available for expert interviews at no cost via the LTN global network or ISDN line.

Jason Kirby, Ph.D., is an associate professor of Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. He is an expert in urban hydrology and water systems management. He can speak to a variety of aspects surrounding water resource and infrastructure implications in the Houston area in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey:

The implications of the volume of rainfall: Damage to roads and foundations Why diverting water out of dams is necessary Could be weeks before Houston is “dewatered”; potentially months before infrastructure is stabilized

The difference between storm water sewage and drinking water systems

Best practices in evacuation: Sheltering in place is the best course of action Challenges first responders face

Filing for insurance; response times

Please let me know if you are interested in speaking with Dr. Kirby.

Media contact: Katherine Stephen (205) 975-3997, kshonesy@uab.edu