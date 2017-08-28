Public Health Concerns During Major Flooding
Michelle Fanucchi, Ph.D., associate professor in Environmental Health Sciences
- Drinking water contamination
- drinking water and water sanitation facilities are likely inoperable or overwhelmed
- Flood water may be contaminated with oil, gasoline or raw sewage
- Drink, cook and wash with bottled water only.
- Returning home: service damaged septic tanks, cesspools or leaching systems immediately to mitigate continued contamination.
- Contamination of household items during flooding
- Any item that contacted floodwater should be disinfected (with bleach) and completely dried. This includes canned/bottled food items.
- The mud from flood waters may contain sewage and chemicals.
