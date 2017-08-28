 
Public Health Concerns During Major Flooding

    Michele Fanucchi, Ph.D.

    • Newswise — UAB has experts to discuss public health issues. UAB has a news studio available for expert interviews at no cost via the LTN global network or ISDN line. Please let me know if you are interested in speaking with any of our experts. 

    Michelle Fanucchi, Ph.D., associate professor in Environmental Health Sciences

    • Drinking water contamination
      • drinking water and water sanitation facilities are likely inoperable or overwhelmed
      • Flood water may be contaminated with oil, gasoline or raw sewage 
      • Drink, cook and wash with bottled water only.
    • Returning home: service damaged septic tanks, cesspools or leaching systems immediately to mitigate continued contamination.
    • Contamination of household items during flooding
      • Any item that contacted floodwater should be disinfected (with bleach) and completely dried. This includes canned/bottled food items.
      • The mud from flood waters may contain sewage and chemicals.
    • Media contact: Alicia Rohan, (205)975-7515, arohan@uab.edu

