Infectious Disease Control During Hurricanes and Major Flooding Events
Article ID: 680160
Released: 28-Aug-2017 1:05 PM EDT
Source Newsroom: University of Alabama at Birmingham
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT
Available for logged-in reporters only
CHANNELS
Newswise — UAB has experts to discuss infectious disease outbreaks in relation to hurricanes and major flooding disasters. UAB has a news studio available for expert interviews at no cost via the LTN global network or ISDN line. Please let me know if you are interested in speaking with any of our experts.
Infectious disease control during major flooding events
Bernard Camins, M.D., associate professor in Infectious Diseases
- Water safety during times of flooding helps decrease the chances disease outbreak
- Wound care: contamination with flood water can increase risk for infection
- Hand hygiene: People should wash hands frequently with alcohol gel, foam or hand wash to avoid contracting respiratory infections and diarrheal illnesses, especially in crowded areas
- Media contact: Alicia Rohan, (205)975-7515, arohan@uab.edu