Economic Forecaster, Insurance Expert Available to Discuss Economic & Insurance Consequences of Hurricane Harvey

Newswise — An economic forecaster along with an insurance expert are available to discuss the consequences of Hurricane Harvey’s continuing catastrophic impacts.

Rajeev Dhawan is the Director of the Economic Forecasting Center in the J. Mack Robinson College of Business at Georgia State University, and is available directly at rdhawan@gsu.edu. His phone contact is visible in the contact box for logged-in Newswise registrants. Dhawan develops forecasts for the national, Southeast regional and metro Atlanta economies on a quarterly basis, examining gross domestic product, unemployment, economic sectors (such as retail, manufacturing, and professional sectors) and other factors.

Dhawan has received several awards for his forecasting accuracy, including Pulsenomics Crystal Ball award for most accurate home price predictions from 2013 to 2015, and the most accurate GDP forecast by Bloomberg News in 2005. The Bank One Economic Outlook Center at Arizona State University in 2003 named him the most accurate forecaster for U.S. employment.

For more information about Dhawan, visit http://robinson.gsu.edu/profile/rajeev-dhawan/.

###

Robert W. Klein is an associate professor of risk management and insurance in the Robinson College at Georgia State University, and can discuss flood insurance and its impact as the storm continues to flood Texas. His direct email contact is rwklein@bellsouth.net. His mobile phone number is visible in the contact box for registered, logged-in Newswise users.

Before starting his career at Georgia State in 1996, Klein served as the director of research for the National Association of Insurance Commissioners He also served as a staff economist for the Michigan Insurance Bureau and the Michigan Senate Fiscal Agency. Klein has written extensively on various topics on insurance and insurance regulation, including the structure and performance of insurance markets, competitive rating, catastrophe insurance problems, urban insurance issues, workers’ compensation, international insurance regulation and solvency regulation.

For more about Klein, visit http://robinson.gsu.edu/profile/robert-w-klein/#profile-overview-tab.