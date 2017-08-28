UNF School of Nursing Among 50 Schools Nationwide Awarded White Coat Ceremony Funding

Newswise — The University of North Florida’s School of Nursing is one of 50 schools across the country selected by the Arnold P. Gold Foundation and the American Association of Colleges of Nursing to receive funding to host White Coat Ceremonies, which underscore the importance of humanistic patient care.

UNF was one of two universities in Florida selected to receive a $1,000 grant for White Coat Ceremonies this year. Launched in 2013, a groundbreaking collaboration between APGF and AACN has enabled 260 schools of nursing in 48 states to offer ceremonies designed to instill a commitment to providing compassionate care among the next generation of registered nurses.

“We’re honored that the School of Nursing was selected to receive funding to support the White Coat Ceremony, which symbolizes the commitment to providing compassionate care to the patients which we serve,” said Dr. Li Loriz, director of UNF’s School of Nursing. “We’re excited to have the students cite the oath to prepare competent, caring professionals.”

Though White Coat Ceremonies have been conducted by medical schools for more than 20 years, the APGF-AACN initiative marks the first time a coordinated effort has been developed to offer similar events at nursing schools. In nursing, a White Coat Ceremony typically consists of the recitation of an oath, an address by an eminent role model, and a reception for students and invited guests. Students also are given a specially designed pin that serves as a visual reminder of their oath and commitment to providing high quality care.

The School of Nursing not only prepares its graduates to be compassionate caregivers but also to provide a high level of excellent care. UNF nursing graduates exceed the pass rate for the National Council Licensure Examination both at the state and national levels, scoring a 94.4. The national pass rate is 84.57, while the state exam pass rate is 76.68.

“At the UNF School of Nursing, we strive to excel in the education and preparation of our nursing students in order to assure the consistent passing of the graduate licensure exam and excellence in the care they provide to patients,” Loriz said.

The School of Nursing was selected as the first flagship program at the University and offers a wide variety of programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels. The program has a community-based, population-focused curriculum corresponding to changes in health care delivery trends.

UNF, a nationally ranked university located on an environmentally beautiful campus, offers students who are dedicated to enriching the lives of others the opportunity to build their own futures through a well-rounded education.

