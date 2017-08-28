Children's Hospital Los Angeles Receives Major Accreditation for Rehabilitation of Children with Varied Complex Medical Diagnoses

Newswise — LOS ANGELES (August 28, 2017) — Earning a mark of excellence from one of the health care industry's top surveying bodies, Children's Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) has been accredited by CARF International for its pediatric inpatient medical rehabilitation programs.

CHLA, which runs one of the largest acute pediatric rehabilitation centers in the country, is the only facility in Southern California, and one of just 32 in the world, to receive this category of CARF accreditation.

"Accreditation by CARF means you represent the gold standard in rehabilitative care," says CHLA President and CEO Paul S. Viviano. "It tells parents that when their children need to recover from difficult, consuming, exhausting diagnoses, they can come to CHLA and expect innovative, compassionate, accountable care based in research and support for patients and their families."

"I could not be more proud of our entire rehabilitation team for the tireless work that an accreditation like this requires," says Kevan Craig, DO, chief of CHLA's Division of Rehabilitative Medicine. "This honor truly affirms how committed our doctors, nurses, therapists and all staff are to providing effective, multi-pronged care that considers each patient's entire ecosystem of support, from medical team to parents to community organizations."

CARF International, formerly the Commission on Accreditation of Rehabilitation Facilities, is an independent, nonprofit surveying body known globally for establishing high benchmarks for rehabilitation programs and services. This is the first accreditation CARF has given to CHLA.

CARF surveyors came to CHLA in late June to conduct interviews, observe organizational practices and review documentation as part of their assessment. In addition to looking at factors like fiscal responsibility, average length of stay, and patient satisfaction, CARF places a strong emphasis on how well a hospital includes and considers a patient's family and community support systems throughout the course of care. In order to receive accreditation, facilities must demonstrate culturally sensitive, interdisciplinary programs that are not just successful, but open and responsive to the needs of patients and families.

CHLA provides coordinated rehabilitation care through nursing; physical and occupational therapy; hearing and speech therapy; social work; and play-centered activities for children with some of the most complex and diverse diagnoses, including stroke, cancer, brain and spinal cord injuries or disorders, seizures and rheumatologic disorders. The hospital's 22,000-square-foot, 22-bed Margie and Robert E. Petersen Rehabilitation Center features 1,750 square feet of physical and occupational therapy space in the rehabilitation gym, an occupational therapy craft room, speech therapy rooms, a recreation therapy room, a private treatment room, a schoolroom, a Child Life playroom and access to hydrotherapy.

Founded in 1966, CARF's mission is to promote the quality, value, and optimal outcomes of services through a consultative accreditation process and continuous improvement services that center on enhancing the lives of the persons served.

For Media Inquiries only, please contact:

Owen Lei, CHLA Sr. Public Information Officer

323-361-8433 | olei@chla.usc.edu

About Children's Hospital Los Angeles

Children's Hospital Los Angeles has been ranked the top children’s hospital in California and sixth in the nation for clinical excellence with its selection to the prestigious U.S. News & World Report Honor Roll. CHLA is home to The Saban Research Institute, one of the largest and most productive pediatric research facilities in the United States. Children’s Hospital is also one of America's premier teaching hospitals through its affiliation with the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California since 1932. For more information, visit CHLA.org. Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn and Instagram, and visit our child health blog (CHLA.org/blog) and our research blog (ResearCHLABlog.org).