August 29, 2017

MEDIA ADVISORY: More Hurricane Harvey Experts from Johns Hopkins University

Newswise — This is a second list of experts from the Johns Hopkins University on issues associated with the onslaught and aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. A combined list is online here. It will be updated.

ISSUE: Learning from Harvey: Lessons for the Future

Paul Ferraro, Ph.D.

Bloomberg Distinguished Professor of Business and Engineering, with appointments at the Carey Business School, Whiting School of Engineering and Bloomberg School of Public Health.

“As a nation, we need to be better prepared for catastrophic floods so we can mitigate the widespread damage and loss of life. Fifty inches in a few days might be unusual, but extensive flooding with its subsequent property damage and loss of life is not. We have the tools to prepare ourselves for these events, if we’re bold enough to use them. First, get out of the flood zones – it’s a no-brainer that requires political backbone to achieve. Second, manage storm water runoff with investments in green infrastructure, traditional engineered controls, and reductions in impervious surface – Harris County has underinvested in all three categories, despite being one of the largest sources of repeated flood losses. Third, deal with the two most serious behavioral problems: the abysmal uptake on flood insurance (and the subsequent government bailouts) and the unwillingness of people to evacuate. And finally, get your government representatives straight about climate change – they must stop denying the science and prepare for increased frequency of extreme events.”

Paul Ferraro expands on these points in an opinion piece published by Bloomberg View. To reach Ferraro, contact Tim Parsons at 410-234-9291 (parson1@jhu.edu) or Patrick Ercolano at 410-234-9296 (pae@jhu.edu)

ISSUE: Disaster response and recovery, emergency medical services

Matthew J. Levy, D.O., M.Sc.

Associate Professor of Emergency Medicine, Division of Special Operations, School of Medicine

“Lives have been lost, and for many others, life will never be the same. For those directly affected, the human condition turns to most basic elements of survival. The local nature of disaster response, even across an entire region, is apparent. Our nation’s disaster response and recovery resources have been mobilized and personnel from across the county have begun to arrive. … These assets will also allow local first responders, law enforcement and health care personnel, many of whom are themselves victims of the disaster, an opportunity to help their own affected families. As we have learned from previous disasters, recovery from this event of this magnitude will be measured not in months, but in years.”

To reach Matthew Levy, contact Kim Polyniak at 443-510-5807 (cell) or email her at kpolyni1@jhmi.edu.

ISSUE: Back to school, eventually

Annette C. Anderson, Ph.D.

Associate Professor and Assistant Dean for Community Schools, School of Education

“Given the severity of this weather event, school leaders may want to rethink how they approach the first day. … While it is customary to open schools on the first day with a great deal of celebratory fanfare, they may want to start thinking instead about what social-emotional/health and welfare resources they will have available to offer families on the first day. If many families will be relocated to other districts, there may need to be a patchwork system in place that can allow students to attend school uninterrupted until life goes back to ‘normal.’ It may mean that they are allowed to be a guest student in another district until housing is resolved, for instance. Districts may also need to consider adding additional resources such as counseling and social work services by partnering with neighboring agencies. If Katrina is the most relatable remembrance, this will all take some time to organize given the scale of the response that will be required.”

To reach Annette C. Anderson, contact her at 410-516-2012 (office) or email her at annette.anderson@jhu.edu

ISSUE: Water

Kellogg Schwab, Ph.D.

Director, Johns Hopkins Water Institute, and professor, Department of Environmental Health and Engineering, Bloomberg School of Public Heath

Dr. Schwab can speak to water safety and related health issues associated with flooding and stagnant water.

To reach Kellogg Schwab, contact Barbara Benham at 443-703-8851 (cell) or email her at bbenham1@jhu.edu

