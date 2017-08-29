East Texas First Responders Running on Fumes, Need Relief

Newswise — UAB has experts to discuss public health issues. UAB has a news studio available for expert interviews at no cost via the LTN global network or ISDN line. Please let me know if you are interested in speaking with any of our experts.

Josh Klapow, Ph.D., clinical associate professor of psychology, School of Public Health

The round the clock efforts by first responders can only last so long, yet the crisis in East Texas is going to go for days, weeks, months.

Stamina and endurance drop



Adrenaline is not enough in a sustained operation



This is very different experience from a short term emergency which can lead to exhaustion, anxiety, frustration, anger, aggression, and hopelessness.