 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

East Texas First Responders Running on Fumes, Need Relief

Article ID: 680242

Released: 29-Aug-2017 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Alabama at Birmingham

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Behavioral Science, Climate Science, Psychology and Psychiatry, Floods, Hurricanes, Natural Disasters
KEYWORDS
  • Hurricane Harvey, First Responders, storm stress

    •  

    Newswise — UAB has experts to discuss public health issues. UAB has a news studio available for expert interviews at no cost via the LTN global network or ISDN line. Please let me know if you are interested in speaking with any of our experts. 

     

    Josh Klapow, Ph.D., clinical associate professor of psychology, School of Public Health

    • The round the clock efforts by first responders can only last so long, yet the crisis in East Texas is going to go for days, weeks, months. 
      • Stamina and endurance drop
      • Adrenaline is not enough in a sustained operation 
      • This is very different experience from a short term emergency which can lead to exhaustion, anxiety, frustration, anger, aggression, and hopelessness.   

     

     

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!