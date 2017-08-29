Co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health and Co-Chairman of Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees Recognized in the Inaugural Icon Honors Awards by NJBIZ

Co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health and Co-Chairman of Board of Trustees win NJBIZ Inaugural Icon Honors

Leaders at network awarded for outstanding contributions, guiding a merger and developing future medical school

Newswise — August 24, 2017 – Edison – Hackensack Meridian Health, New Jersey’s most comprehensive and integrated health network, is pleased to announce that John K. Lloyd, FACHE, co-CEO, and Joseph Simunovich, co-chairman of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees, were recognized in the inaugural Icon Honors awards by NJBIZ for outstanding leadership.

Mr. Lloyd, former president and CEO of Meridian Health, was honored for his role in creating one of New Jersey’s largest health care networks which includes 13 hospitals, 6,000 physicians, 150 outpatient facilities and 28,000 team members.

“I am honored to be recognized by NJBIZ today and will continue our commitment to providing a true continuum of care for all of our patients,’’ Mr. Lloyd said.

Under Mr. Lloyd’s leadership, Meridian Health grew to deliver a full array of services to the community – including New Jersey’s first “health village’’ – well in advance of trends to move care out of hospitals. At Hackensack Meridian Health, he has concentrated on expanding the network into new realms, including the growth of urgent care centers.

Joseph Simunovich, co-chair of Hackensack Meridian Health’s Board of Trustees, was also recognized by NJBIZ Icon Honors for leadership roles within the network and in a new mission – serving as chairman of the founding Seton Hall-Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine Board of Governors.

“Today’s event celebrates the leadership that both Joe and John are known for – a commitment to helping Hackensack Meridian Health become the best source of care and a true innovator in the countless ways we work to keep communities healthy,’’ said Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health.

Among the many honors Mr. Simunovich has received is the 2017 New Jersey Hospital Association’s Hospital and Healthcare System Trustee of the Year.

Prior to the merger, Mr. Lloyd served as president and chief executive officer of Meridian Health, a New Jersey-based, integrated health system. Under his leadership, the network evolved into a nationally-recognized leader, with particular focus on clinical quality, nursing excellence, and innovative technology applications.

Committed to giving back, Mr. Lloyd has chaired the New Jersey Hospital Association (NJHA) and held local, state and national board positions at organizations including the New Jersey Council of Teaching Hospitals, American Hospital Association, American College of Healthcare Executives, Georgian Court University, QualCare, Commerce Bank and Lifetime Fitness.

A past recipient of the Medical Executive Award from the Academy of Medicine of New Jersey, Mr. Lloyd has been recognized by the NJHA as its Healthcare Professional of the Year; he has been included on Becker's Hospital Review list of 130 Nonprofit Hospital and Health System CEOs to Know; and NJBIZ has ranked him among the most powerful health care leaders.

PHOTO CAPTION: (From Left) Joseph Simunovich, co-chairman of the Hackensack Meridian Health Board of Trustees; John K. Lloyd, co-CEO Hackensack Meridian Health; Robert C. Garrett, co-CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health at NJBIZ ICON Honors ceremony.

ABOUT HACKENSACK MERIDIAN HEALTH

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey, offering a complete range of medical services, innovative research and life-enhancing care. Hackensack Meridian Health comprises 13 hospitals, including two academic medical centers, two children’s hospitals and nine community hospitals, physician practices, 150 ambulatory care centers, surgery centers, home health services, long-term care and assisted living communities, ambulance services, lifesaving air medical transportation, fitness and wellness centers, rehabilitation centers, and urgent care and after-hours centers. Hackensack Meridian Health has 28,000 team members, more than 6,000 physicians and is a distinguished leader in health care philanthropy, committed to the health and well-being of the communities it serves.

The Network’s notable distinctions include having one of only five major academic medical centers in the nation to receive Healthgrades America’s 50 Best Hospitals Award for five or more consecutive years, the number one hospital in New Jersey for six consecutive years and three other hospitals ranked within the top 10 in 2017, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. Other honors include consistently achieving Magnet® recognition for nursing excellence from the American Nurses Credentialing Center, the John M. Eisenberg Award for Patient Safety and Quality from The Joint Commission and the National Quality Forum, a six-time recipient of Fortune’s “100 Best Companies to Work For,” one of the “20 Best Workplaces in Health Care” in the nation, and the number one “Best Place to Work for Women.” Hackensack Meridian Health is a member of AllSpire Health Partners, an interstate consortium of leading health systems, to focus on the sharing of best practices in clinical care and achieving efficiencies.

The hospitals of Hackensack Meridian Health include: academic medical centers – Hackensack University Medical Center in Hackensack, Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune; children’s hospitals – Joseph M. Sanzari Children’s Hospital in Hackensack, K. Hovnanian Children’s Hospital in Neptune; community hospitals – Ocean Medical Center in Brick, Riverview Medical Center in Red Bank, Mountainside Medical Center in Montclair, Palisades Medical Center in North Bergen, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Perth Amboy, Southern Ocean Medical Center in Manahawkin, Bayshore Medical Center in Holmdel, Raritan Bay Medical Center in Old Bridge, and Pascack Valley Medical Center in Westwood.

For additional information, please visit www.HackensackMeridianHealth.org.

###