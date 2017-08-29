Disaster Recovery Expert Available to Discuss Hurricane Harvey Impact, Rebuild

Dr. Suzanna Long, a disaster recovery expert at Missouri University of Science and Technology, is available to discuss the impact of Hurricane Harvey on Houston and other communities, as well as the long-term challenges of rebuilding after large-scale natural disasters.

Her research includes development of a data-driven model that allows city planners to consider critical infrastructure elements, geospatial data, hazard damage and restoration rates in a comprehensive recovery approach.

Long is a professor and department chair of engineering management and systems engineering at Missouri S&T. She is past president of the Society for Engineering and Management Systems and an American Society for Engineering Management fellow.

Long's interest in disaster recovery was sparked by the impact of a deadly 2011 tornado on Joplin, Missouri, where she previously lived and worked.

To arrange for an interview with Dr. Long, contact Alan Scher Zagier (zagiera@mst.edu) at 573-356-7917 or Andrew Careaga (acareaga@mst.edu) at 573-241-4328.