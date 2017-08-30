Wolters Kluwer to Publish The Journal of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners

Newswise — August 30, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer Health today announced a new publishing partnership with the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP). Beginning with the January 2018 issue, Wolters Kluwer will publish The Journal of the American Association of Nurse Practitioners (JAANP) an official, scholarly, peer-reviewed journal of the AANP, as part of its Lippincott journal portfolio.

“Our new partnership with Wolters Kluwer comes at a time when JAANP is celebrating its 30th year of continuous publication,” said Editor-in-Chief, Charon A. Pierson, PhD, GNP, BC, FAANP. “We are already working with Wolters Kluwer on a new look for the journal and some new features that will bring to our readers more choices for accessing and reading peer reviewed articles. The editorial board and I are looking forward to expanding and improving our evidence-based resources to serve the nurse practitioner community.”

JAANP publishes timely and original articles addressing clinical practice, health policy, research, education, and other issues affecting nurse practitioners and other primary, acute or long-term health care providers. The journal publishes original research, integrative/comprehensive reviews, case studies, a variety of topics in clinical practice, and theory-based articles related to patient and professional education. JAANP is published monthly.

The AANP is the largest national professional membership organization for nurse practitioners of all specialties. JAANP was established in 1989.

“With more than 77,000 individual members and 200 organization members, AANP represents the interests of the more than 234,000 NPs currently licensed in the United States. Our members tell us that access to JAANP is one of the main reasons they joined AANP and continue to remain AANP members,” said AANP President Joyce Knestrick, PhD, C-FNP, FAANP. “We are very excited to be working with Wolters Kluwer and look forward to new and innovative ways to bring awareness of JAANP to a wide national and international audience.”

“We are delighted that AANP has selected Wolters Kluwer as the publisher of their journal,” said Jayne Marks, Vice President, Global Publishing, Wolters Kluwer, Health Learning, Research and Practice. “Our mission to support nurses from education through practice means we are well-positioned to develop JAANP to drive reader engagement, and to expand its presence as the authority for NP research and practice information. Partnering with AANP will add this prestigious title to our resources for nurse practitioners and allow us to expand our relationship with this important community.”

JAANP is free for AANP members.

About The American Association of Nurse Practitioners

The American Association of Nurse Practitioners (AANP), the largest professional membership organization for nurse practitioners (NPs) of all specialties, represents the interests of the more than 234,000 licensed NPs in the U.S. As The Voice of the Nurse Practitioner®, AANP provides legislative leadership at the local, state and national levels, advancing health policy; promoting excellence in practice, education and research; and establishing standards that best serve NP patients and other health care consumers. To locate a nurse practitioner, go to npfinder.com. For more information about NPs, visit aanp.org.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

Wolters Kluwer Health is a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry. For more information about our products and the organization, visit http://www.wolterskluwer.com/, follow @WKHealth or @Wolters_Kluwer on Twitter, like us on Facebook, follow us on LinkedIn, or follow WoltersKluwerComms on YouTube.

