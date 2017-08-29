ASN Supports Hurricane Harvey Kidney Patient Relief Efforts

Newswise — Washington, DC (August 23, 2017)-As Houston area residents fight to survive Hurricane Harvey's flood waters and wreckage, the American Society of Nephrology (ASN) joins efforts by the American Kidney Fund (AKF) and the Kidney Community Emergency Response (KCER) coalition to provide continuity of care for displaced kidney dialysis patients in need of treatment.

Today, ASN announces a $10,000 donation to the relief efforts for dialysis patients coordinated by AKF.Â These funds will help those affected by the catastrophic flooding and damage by helping replace medications, providing transportation to dialysis, and covering household and food essentials.

"No time is more important than an emergency for the entire kidney community to come to the aid of our patients," said ASN President Eleanor D. Lederer, MD, FASN. "As a practicing nephrologist, I can only imagine the challenges of delivering dialysis to patients during a natural disaster of this magnitude. These challenges are almost incomprehensible, yet the imperative to provide this lifesaving care remains. I commend the first responders, emergency response teams, and kidney health professionals in the affected areas for their efforts to protect dialysis patients."

"The ASN leadership and staff are committed to contributing to these emergency efforts in the most beneficial way, including working through AKF and KCER, national organizations (such as the Association of American Medical Colleges), and in partnership with dialysis providers," Dr. Lederer said.

ASN encourages members who want to support efforts to deliver crucial emergency assistance to dialysis patients to join the society in contributing to AKF's Disaster Relief Program by visiting www.kidneyfund.org.

Since 1966, ASN has been leading the fight to prevent, treat, and cure kidney diseases throughout the world by educating health professionals and scientists, advancing research and innovation, communicating new knowledge, and advocating for the highest quality care for patients. ASN has nearly 17,000 members representing 112 countries. For more information, please visit www.asn-online.org or contact the society at 202-640-4660.

#