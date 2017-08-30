 
WIU Emergency Management Experts Available to Talk About Hurricane Harvey Response and Recovery

    • Newswise — Western Illinois University Department of Health Sciences and Social Work assistant professors Heriberto Urby and Hal Marchand are available to speak about the historic southern rainfall and flooding associated with Hurricane Harvey.

    Urby can speak about the response phase in situations like these, as well as the inordinate amount of flooding and associated problems during the recovery phase.

    Marchand can speak about many areas of emergency management and related disciplines and is an expert on the mitigation and recovery phases associated with disaster.

