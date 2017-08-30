Texas Health, UT Southwestern kick off new health care campus in Collin County

Newswise — DALLAS – Aug. 30, 2017 – Texas Health Resources and UT Southwestern Medical Center joined today with Frisco city leaders to kick off a construction project that will bring an acute care hospital and multispecialty clinic complex to this rapidly growing part of Collin County. The $270 million project launches this summer, and clinical services on the campus will commence by the end of 2019.

“Texas Health and UT Southwestern will bring a unique health care campus to the people of Frisco and surrounding areas,” said Barclay Berdan, FACHE, CEO of Texas Health Resources. “Many attributes make this campus unlike any other, including the depth of medical expertise, elements that promote health, restoration and well-being as well as every detail designed with the consumer and patient in mind. Walking trails and comforting design features and other environmentally conscious elements combine with high-end technology and specially designed treatment areas to create the best possible experience for patients, families, guests, and neighbors. It’s a perfect fit for Frisco.”

The collaboration of UT Southwestern and Texas Health has a rich legacy that blends the strengths of the region’s top two health care systems and the area’s largest physician network.

“Our faculty physicians, together with community physician colleagues, will serve the needs of the Frisco community through a coordinated network, ranging from primary care to the most specialized expertise. UT Southwestern has been nationally recognized for excellence in many areas of clinical care, including cancer, brain, heart, and pediatric subspecialties. In addition, some patients will have the opportunity to go beyond even state-of-the-art treatments through access to participation in innovative clinical trials,” said Dr. Daniel K. Podolsky, President of UT Southwestern.

Texas Health Frisco, a 325,000-square-foot, 80-bed acute care hospital, will offer a 24/7 emergency department, surgical services, women’s services and a neonatal intensive care unit (NICU). The medical staff will be an open model, comprised of local independent physicians, UT Southwestern faculty and Texas Health Physicians Group providers. This hospital, which is designed to expand to 140 beds as the community continues to grow, complements the footprint of Texas Health Resources, the largest non-profit health care system in North Texas.

The 120,000-square-foot UT Southwestern Medical Center at Frisco location will house a multispecialty clinic that includes an extension of its Peter O’Donnell Jr. Brain Institute providing neurology, spine surgery, and a state-of-the-art concussion rehabilitation facility. The Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center will offer programs in breast and colon cancer screening and treatment. Pediatric specialty services will include ophthalmology, otolaryngology, gastroenterology and dermatology. A large part of the first floor will be dedicated to physical medicine, rehabilitation and therapy with an emphasis on restoration of function and enhancement of performance for neurologic, orthopaedic, and other conditions.

All these features, including a parking garage and surface lot, have been carefully planned for visitor convenience while mitigating impact on nearby neighborhoods.

“We are dedicated to providing affordable, high-quality, patient-centered care delivered through a comprehensive, coordinated network designed to offer the very best experience for patients and their families,” said Dr. Podolsky, who holds the Philip O’Bryan Montgomery, Jr., M.D. Distinguished Presidential Chair in Academic Administration, and the Doris and Bryan Wildenthal Distinguished Chair in Medical Science. “We look forward to growing with the city of Frisco and its surrounding communities for many years to come.”

Texas Health and UT Southwestern have a long-standing relationship that goes back to the opening of Texas Health Dallas more than 50 years ago. When Texas Health Dallas opened in 1966, many of the physicians on the medical staff were faculty members at UT Southwestern, bringing the latest in modern medicine to the new campus on Walnut Hill Lane and fostering an academic environment. Additionally, UT Southwestern and Texas Health came together 25 years ago to create what is today one of the country’s most renowned human physiology research centers, the Institute for Exercise and Environmental Medicine in Dallas. This research collaboration promotes basic and clinical research, education, and clinical practice, with the objective of improving the quality of life for people of all ages.

“This shows the combined, enduring commitment to the people of North Texas,” Mr. Berdan said. “Texas Health Frisco is another example of our dedication to advancing the health of the people in the communities we serve and providing the highest level of care to our patients.”

The health care campus construction project and its ongoing operations are expected to provide significant economic impact to the Frisco area.

The northeastern portion of the Metroplex continues to grow at a record pace, according to the Texas Office of the State Demographer. To respond to the growing needs of the area, Texas Health opened a Neighborhood Care & Wellness Center in Prosper earlier this year and operates Texas Health Plano, a 366-bed hospital that has served Plano and surrounding communities for almost 30 years. These Texas Health entities work together to offer coordinated care, meeting the needs of patients and consumers at every stage of life’s journey.

“Texas Health purchased the Frisco land in 2007 because we recognized the incredible potential for growth in this area,” Mr. Berdan said. “Today we see the increased need for more access points across Collin County, and we are privileged to be able to meet those needs.”

Construction is expected to begin soon, with a targeted opening in late 2019. Recruitment for positions at this campus will begin in 2018.

About Texas Health Resources

Texas Health Resources is one of the largest faith-based, nonprofit health systems in the United States. The health system, which along with UT Southwestern founded Southwestern Health Resources in 2016 to make it easier for North Texans to access the highest quality care consistently in a responsive and coordinated manner, includes 29 hospital locations that are owned, operated, joint-ventured or affiliated with Texas Health Resources. It includes Texas Health Presbyterian Dallas, Texas Health Arlington Memorial, Texas Health Harris Methodist and Texas Health Huguley Hospitals, Texas Health Physicians Group, outpatient facilities, behavioral health and home health, preventive and fitness services, and an organization for medical research and education. For more information about Texas Health Resources, call 1-877-THR-WELL, or visit www.TexasHealth.org.

About UT Southwestern Medical Center

UT Southwestern, one of the premier academic medical centers in the nation, integrates pioneering biomedical research with exceptional clinical care and education. The institution’s faculty has received six Nobel Prizes, and includes 22 members of the National Academy of Sciences, 18 members of the National Academy of Medicine, and 14 Howard Hughes Medical Institute Investigators. The faculty of more than 2,700 is responsible for groundbreaking medical advances and is committed to translating science-driven research quickly to new clinical treatments. UT Southwestern physicians provide care in about 80 specialties to more than 100,000 hospitalized patients, 600,000 emergency room cases, and oversee approximately 2.2 million outpatient visits a year.

