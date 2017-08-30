Oklahoma Medical Board Launches Streamlined Licensure Process for Physician Assistants

Newswise — The Oklahoma Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision has launched the Uniform Application (UA) for physician assistants (PAs) to simplify and streamline the application process for PAs seeking licensure in multiple states.

The UA for PAs, developed by the Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) in coordination with the American Academy of PAs (AAPA), allows applicants to complete one core application that can be saved and sent to multiple state medical boards at once. The UA eliminates the need for applicants to re-enter the same data multiple times for each individual state they wish to practice in.

“We are excited to offer the Uniform Application to help improve license portability for PAs across the country,” said Humayun Chaudhry, DO, MACP, President and CEO of the FSMB. “Making the licensure process more efficient will help attract more qualified PAs to practice in multiple states and expand access to care.”

“While simplifying the licensure process for PAs, the new Uniform Application is also a win for patients as PAs will have greater flexibility to move from state-to-state to meet local healthcare needs,” said L. Gail Curtis, PA-C, MPAS, DFAAPA, President and Chair of the AAPA Board of Directors.

“This is a huge move forward in convenience for PAs,” said Lyle Kelsey, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision. “Many PAs wish to practice in multiple states, and the old licensure process could be very tedious and cumbersome. The UA for PAs will make it a much simpler, faster process.”

The UA offers many benefits to PA applicants, including:

Auto-populating key data, saving PAs time by eliminating the need to re-enter information multiple times

Storing applicant information in a permanent data repository, which is available to them when they apply for licensure in states that have adopted the UA for PAs

Auto-populating credentialing data for users of the FSMB’s Federation Credentials Verification Service (FCVS)

The Oklahoma Board of Medical Licensure and Supervision is the first state medical board to initiate the use of the UA specifically for PAs, with more boards expected to join in the near future. The UA system designated for physicians is currently used by 27 state medical boards, and has helped more than 80,000 physicians apply for licensure in multiple states.

For more information about the Uniform Application process, please click here or contact the customer service team at 800-793-7939 or UA@fsmb.org.

About the Federation of State Medical Boards

The Federation of State Medical Boards (FSMB) is a national non-profit organization representing all medical boards within the United States and its territories that license and discipline allopathic and osteopathic physicians and, in some jurisdictions, other health care professionals. The FSMB serves as the voice for state medical boards, supporting them through education, assessment, research and advocacy while providing services and initiatives that promote patient safety, quality health care and regulatory best practices. To learn more about FSMB, visit www.fsmb.org. You can also follow FSMB on Twitter (@theFSMB).

About the American Academy of PAs

AAPA is the national organization that advocates for all PAs and provides tools to improve PA practice and patient care. Founded in 1968, AAPA represents a profession of more than 115,500 PAs across all medical and surgical specialties in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the U.S. territories and the uniformed services. Visit www.aapa.org to learn more.