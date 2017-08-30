 
< Previous Article Return to Article List Next Article >

UPMC Hillman Cancer Center immunology expert available to talk about FDA approval of CAR - T cell therapy.

Article ID: 680315

Released: 30-Aug-2017 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: Health Sciences at the University of Pittsburgh

Add to Favorites
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: UPMC

    Alison Sehgal, MD

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Blood Disorders, Cancer, Cell Biology, Government/Law, Immunology, Stem Cells, Local - Pennsylvania
KEYWORDS
  • Immunotheapy, Cancer, Stem Cell, Cancer Research, FDA,
  • FDA Approval, Cellular Therapy, Immune, UPMC, University Of Pittsburgh
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — The FDA today approved the first ever CAR-T cell therapy to treat cancer. Alison Sehgal, MD, is an assistant professor of medicine at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, and a hematologist/medical oncologist at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center specializing immunotherapy and stem cell transplants for blood cancers.

    “This rapid pace at which immunotherapy has been transferred from the bench to the bedside to the point that we now have an FDA approved cellular therapy shows that CAR-T cells and immunotherapy in general are the future of cancer treatment. The UPMC Hillman Cancer Center is actively involved in several cutting edge immunotherapy and cellular therapy efforts both in basic science and clinical trials that will translate into advanced care being available for patients throughout the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center system.” – Dr. Allison Sehgal

    To speak with Dr. Sehgal about the approval of CAR-T cell therapy, please contact Cyndy Patton.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!