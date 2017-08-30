Dr. Bishop @Uchicagomed Knows CAR T-Cell Therapy Backward and Forward

Michael R. Bishop, MD, specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of lymphomas and leukemias. In particular, he cares for patients with hematologic malignancies that have not responded to first-line treatments. An expert in hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (bone marrow transplantation), Dr. Bishop and his team are working to address the unique social, economic, physiological and biological issues that patients face while undergoing this treatment.

His research focuses on the prevention and treatment of relapse after stem cell transplantation. Relapse is the primary cause of treatment failure and death after stem cell transplantation. He has served as the primary investigator on studies designed to prevent and treat disease recurrence after transplantation. Specifically, he works on ways to enhance immune effects of the transplanted cells against cancer.

Bishop has authored more than 150 peer-reviewed articles, in addition to more than 30 book chapters and two books on cancer treatment and research. He also serves on the editorial board of numerous scientific journals, including Biology of Blood and Marrow Transplantation.

He previously served as a senior investigator and as the clinical head of stem cell transplantation for the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health.



Two of his patients, now in remission, have told their story publicly:

