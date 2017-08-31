Leading LVAD Expert Available to Discuss FDA Approval of Newer LVAD Device, HeartMate3

A leading left ventricular assist device (LVAD) expert is available to discuss FDA approval of the HeartMate3, a newer generation LVAD. Dr. Yoshifumi Naka, director of the Cardiac Transplantation and Mechanical Circulatory Support Programs at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center and leader of the clinical trial for the device at NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia, can speak on how this new technology and its FDA approval can offer life-saving treatment for patients in end-stage heart failure.

“We are hopeful that the next generation of devices will provide even better outcomes for our patients with advanced heart failure and provide more life-extending opportunities for patients awaiting transplants or as long-term solutions for others,” said Dr. Naka. “This recent FDA approval opens the doors to provide this treatment and care to those in need.”

LVADs are mechanical pumps that are implanted inside a person’s chest to help a weakened heart pump blood. The HeartMate3 LVAD received FDA approval as a “bridge to transplant,” meaning to help stabilize a patient prior to receiving a heart transplant, and “bridge to myocardial recovery,” to help prevent future cardiac events.

NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center is one of the leading LVAD centers in the world and continues to be one of the largest site for the MOMENTUM 3 trial (Multi-center Study of MagLev Technology in Patients Undergoing MCS Therapy with HeartMate 3), in which data has shown newer LVADs, like HeartMate3, provide better outcomes for patients with advanced heart failure at six months. More on this data is available here.

