ISPOR Latin America Conference to Focus on Improving Health Outcomes Through Stakeholder Engagement

Newswise — Princeton, NJ—September 5, 2017—The International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR), the leading professional society for health economics and outcomes research (HEOR), announced confirmation of the scientific sessions for its upcoming 6th Latin America Conference scheduled for 15-17 September 2017 in São Paulo, Brazil.

The conference scientific sessions will center of the theme, “Driving Better Health Outcomes Through Stakeholder Engagement.” The ISPOR Latin America Conference is expected to draw almost 1000 health care stakeholders including policy makers, payers, thought leaders, researchers, academicians, decision makers, and patient representatives. Scientific sessions include:

Plenary #1: “Latin American Health Systems Reform: Opportunities and Challenges” This multistakeholder session will focus on the current status, related challenges, and future opportunities to build more sustainable and equitable health systems in Latin America. Plenary speakers include:

Moderator: Eduardo González-Pier, PhD, Distinguished Visiting Fellow, Center for Global Development, Washington, DC, USA

Speaker: Rubén Torres, MD, PhD, Dean, ISALUD University, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Speaker: Mauricio Vargas Fuentes, MD, MSc, Director, Public Health School, Universidad de Costa Rica and Secretariat, Latin America Alliance for Global Health, ALASAG, San Pedro, San Jose, Costa Rica

Speaker: Jesús Ancer Rodriguez, MD, Secretary, General Health Council, Mexico City, Mexico

Speaker: Jairnilson Silva Paim; Professor, Health Policy and Planning, Health Situation Analysis and Urban Violence and Health, Instituto de Saúde Coletiva, Federal University of Bahia, Bahia, Brazil

Speaker: Tomás Pippo Briant, MSc, Coordinator, Medicine, Technology, and Health Research Unit, Pan America Health Organization (PAHO)/Americas office of WHO in Brazil, Brasilia, Brazil

Plenary #2: “The Voice of the Patient: Hearing Their Perspective and Incorporating in the Decision-Making Process” This session will explore the challenges faced and opportunities available to more effectively bring the patient perspective into health care decision making. Plenary speakers include:

Moderator: Federico Augustovski, MD, MSc, PhD, Director, Health Technology Assessment and Health Economics Department of the Institute for Clinical Effectiveness and Health Policy (IECS-CONICET), Buenos Aires, Argentina

Speaker: Eleanor Perfetto, RPh, PhD, MS, Senior Vice President, Strategic Initiatives, National Health Council, Washington, DC, USA

Speaker: Migdalia Denis, MA, President, Pulmonary Hypertension Society for Latin America, Board Member of International Alliance of Patient Organizations (IAPO), Miami, FL, USA

Speaker: Aline Silveira Silva, MS, Technologist at Executive Secretariat, National Committee for Health Technology Incorporation–CONITEC, Brasilia, Brazil

In addition to the plenary sessions, the ISPOR 6th Latin America Conference will feature 14 issue panels, 10 workshops, 3 forums, 5 educational symposia, and a variety of podium and poster presentations. ISPOR is also offering its renowned Essential HEOR Education Short Course curriculum of half-day training programs on Friday, 15 September at the conference.

