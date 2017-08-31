UIowa Researcher Studies How to Better Move Relief Supplies to Disaster Sites Like Houston.
Released: 31-Aug-2017
Ann Campbell, professor of management sciences in the University of Iowa Tippie College of Business, studies disaster transportation logistics, or how to more efficiently move relief supplies to disaster sites like those affected by Hurricane Harvey. Contact: ann-campbell@uiowa.edu, 319-335-0918.
More details: https://now.uiowa.edu/2017/08/campbell-research-looks-better-routes-relief-supplies-disaster-sites-houston
