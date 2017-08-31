Second Annual Let’s Move, Let’s REACH Day Slated for Sept. 16

The free, public event begins runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., on 24th Street between Burdette and Lake streets, and features fitness and wellness activities for all ages. Activities include a 1-mile run/walk, basketball games, Zumba, dancing, skating and bicycling. A neighborhood festival atmosphere also encourages residents and visitors to reach out to one another and celebrate the community spirit of North Omaha.

“Creighton University and its community partners have successfully impacted the lives of the African Americans in North East Omaha through the promotion of physical activities in the reduction of chronic cardiovascular disease,” said Sade Kosoko-Lasaki, MD, associate vice provost and principal investigator of the REACH award.

The event also targets health and wellness education, expressly in the areas of physical activity to reduce the risk of heart disease and improve quality of life.

Let’s Move, Let’s REACH was inaugurated in 2016 as an initiative of Creighton’s Center for Promoting Health and Health Equality’s Racial and Ethnic Approaches to Community Health (REACH) program. The event is made possible through funding from Creighton’s Health Sciences-Multicultural and Community Affairs (HS-MACA), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Nebraska Legislative Bill 692.

---

Creighton University is a Jesuit, Catholic university bridging health, law, business and the arts and sciences for a more just world.