Floods From Hurricane Harvey Will Make Bridges and Buildings Vulnerable to Collapse

Newswise — As recovery efforts continue in the days following Hurricane Harvey, Virginia Tech expert Madeleine Flint says, “when flooding occurs the foundation of infrastructure becomes vulnerable to erosion, which can lead to its collapse.”

Flint coauthored one of the first studies to investigate why bridges collapse, published earlier this year in the Journal of Infrastructure Systems. The research team discovered the main culprit was flooding.

Quoting Flint

“Almost all buildings are vulnerable to flooding, especially when the water level is so extreme. In the area affected by storm surge we would expect to see foundations weakened from erosion, especially around bridges.”

“The best way to prevent future infrastructure failure would be to go back to standards proposed by President Obama, which would require federal buildings to be raised to elevations that would help them to withstand future floods. President Trump rescinded the standards.”

“Policymakers need to begin asking engineers to design or retrofit infrastructure at a higher standard. Because government engineers are required to make good use of public funds they are hesitant to design to a higher than minimum level. Which translates to code-minimum designs and I don't think that's what the public wants. We need to tell our policymakers that we need infrastructure to withstand more volatile conditions.”

About Flint

Flint is an assistant professor in the Charles E. Via, Jr. Department of Civil & Environmental Engineering Department at Virginia Tech. Her research is focused on infrastructure sustainability, climate change, impact assessment, and structural durability. Read her full bio here.

Schedule an interview

