Wolters Kluwer and the European Society of Oncology Pharmacy Launch the European Journal of Oncology Pharmacy

Newswise — September 1, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer Health and the European Society of Oncology Pharmacy (ESOP) today announced the launch of a new open access journal, the European Journal of Oncology Pharmacy (EJOP). The official journal of the ESOP will join the Lippincott portfolio and is open for submissions beginning September 1st.

EJOP is a peer-reviewed, pharmaceutical journal in the field of cancer treatment. It will focus on the role of pharmacists in the prevention and treatment of cancers under its scope. This includes basic and applied researches on the synthesis or extraction, compounding, analysis, stability, pharmacology, side-effects and clinical use of anticancer drugs and adjuvants therapies such as antiemetic, analgesic or complementary medicines.

“I am convinced that EJOP should be the journal of reference for pharmacists working in the field of oncology. However, we believe that EJOP could also be an excellent multidisciplinary publication platform for those interested in all the aspects of the pharmacological approach to cancer treatment,” said Professor Alain Astier, Editor-in-Chief, University Hospital Henri Mondor, Paris 12 University. “Our editorial board is constituted of recognized worldwide specialists from all the major fields of oncology pharmacy, thus guaranteeing the highest quality of the published papers.”

Authors are encouraged to share their ideas and valuable research outcomes through EJOP and provide the global readers updated and most important information in the mode of original articles, review articles, case reports, short communications, etc. The journal will be interested in featuring articles discussing the multi- professional approaches of patient care.

The journal will open for the peer review of manuscripts on September 1. All manuscripts must be submitted online at: www.editorialmanager.com/ejop.

About The European Society of Oncology Pharmacy

The European Society of Oncology Pharmacy (ESOP), founded in 2000 in Prague, is the largest organization of oncology pharmacists in the world. ESOP is a membership-based society with about 3,500 members from 52 European countries but also coming from across the globe. ESOP acts to promote the quality of the pharmaceutical services and the safe and best use of anticancer therapies for the benefit of patients.

For more information about our organization, activities and advocacy, please visit www.esop.li.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

