 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Hurricane Harvey Expert Available at Western Illinois University

Article ID: 680436

Released: 1-Sep-2017 9:30 AM EDT

Source Newsroom: Western Illinois University

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch
MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Climate Science, Environmental Science, Floods, Hurricanes, Natural Disasters, Local - Illinois
KEYWORDS
  • Western Illinois University, Hurricane Harvey

    • Newswise — Western Illinois University Anthropology Professor Heather McIlvaine-Newsad, is available for interviews on the long term recovery and resettlement after a natural disaster, such as Hurricane Harvey. She also has expertise in animals being displaced, environmental contaminants and displaced people. She has completed reearch in Texas and Louisiana after hurricanes Rita and Katrina.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!