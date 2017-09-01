Mayo Clinic donates $500,000 to American Red Cross in aid to Hurricane Harvey victims

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic is pleased to offer support to the victims of Hurricane Harvey through a $500,000 donation to the American Red Cross. Mayo Clinic has requested that the funds go directly to relief efforts for those affected by the recent storm.

As a healing organization, Mayo Clinic recognizes the urgent need for hope and assistance in the regions affected by the hurricane, and understands the responsibility to give back to those in need. Though Mayo Clinic does not operate campuses in the regions affected by the hurricane, as a member of the global community, Mayo offers its support to these victims through this donation to the American Red Cross.

“Mayo Clinic has a long history of responding in times of crisis,” says John Noseworthy, M.D., president and CEO, Mayo Clinic. “Hurricane Harvey has had profound impact on so many. The hearts of our entire staff go out to all of those affected.”

Mayo Clinic’s values of stewardship and compassion drove the decision to give proactively to an organization that has made a difference for so many in need. Mayo Clinic directed its relief contribution to the American Red Cross based on its expertise in emergency response and on-the-ground humanitarian aid, which will directly help those who need it most.

“Generous donations like the one from Mayo Clinic are critical to making our disaster response possible," says Phil Hansen, CEO of the American Red Cross Minnesota Region. "The Red Cross is sincerely grateful to partner with committed and compassionate organizations like Mayo Clinic to bring care and comfort to those so profoundly affected by Hurricane Harvey."

The needs of those left in the wake of Hurricane Harvey are extensive, and Mayo Clinic encourages all to give assistance in whatever way they can.

###

About Mayo Clinic

Mayo Clinic is a nonprofit organization committed to clinical practice, education and research, providing expert, comprehensive care to everyone who needs healing. For more information, visit mayoclinic.org/about-mayo-clinic or newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org.