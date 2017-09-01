Baylor Water Quality & Environmental Health Expert Can Speak on Water Contamination Challenges Post Hurricane Harvey

Newswise — Bryan Brooks, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Environmental Science and Biomedical Studies at Baylor University, examines water quality, environmental health & contaminants, and sustainability issues, particularly in rapidly urbanizing areas. He has published water-quality research specifically regarding the Dickinson and Buffalo bayous in the Houston area, as well as the Houston ship channel.

He's available to speak on:



* Status of surface water contamination

* Associated risks to people and ecosystems in the Houston/Galveston area

* What information is needed to prioritize interventions and restoration activities

* Implications for system recovery and management