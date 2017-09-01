 
Baylor Water Quality & Environmental Health Expert Can Speak on Water Contamination Challenges Post Hurricane Harvey

Source Newsroom: Baylor University

    Bryan Brooks, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor, Environmental Science and Biomedical Studies at Baylor University.

Climate Science, Environmental Health, Environmental Science, Food and Water Safety, Floods, Hurricanes, National Infrastructure, Local - Texas
  Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane, Environmental Science, Water Contamination, Water Quality

    • Newswise — Bryan Brooks, Ph.D., Distinguished Professor of Environmental Science and Biomedical Studies at Baylor University, examines water quality, environmental health & contaminants, and sustainability issues, particularly in rapidly urbanizing areas. He has published water-quality research specifically regarding the Dickinson and Buffalo bayous in the Houston area, as well as the Houston ship channel. 

    He's available to speak on:

    * Status of surface water contamination

    * Associated risks to people and ecosystems in the Houston/Galveston area

    * What information is needed to prioritize interventions and restoration activities

    * Implications for system recovery and management

