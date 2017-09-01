Dr. Peter Glazer Receives Prestigious Outstanding Investigator Award for Cancer Research

Newswise — New Haven, Conn. — The National Cancer Institute (NCI) has named Peter M. Glazer, M.D., Ph.D., as a recipient of its Outstanding Investigator Award (OIA). Glazer is the Robert E. Hunter Professor of Therapeutic Radiology, professor of genetics and chairman of the department of Therapeutic Radiology at Yale School of Medicine and Yale Cancer Center.

The NCI established the OIA in 2014 for principal investigators who have achieved significant research accomplishments. Award recipients are cancer researchers, nominated by their institutions, who have served as a principal investigator on an NCI grant for the last five years and have demonstrated outstanding productivity. Glazer will receive $7 million in research funding over seven years from the NCI.

“This grant is especially valuable because it will provide sustained funding so we can advance our basic science discoveries,” said Glazer. “We hope this work will lead to new treatments for the benefit of our cancer patients.”

“The NCI Outstanding Investigator Award addresses a problem that many cancer researchers experience: finding a balance between focusing on their science while ensuring that they will have funds to continue their research in the future,” said Dinah Singer, Ph.D., director of NCI’s Division of Cancer Biology. “With seven years of uninterrupted funding, NCI is providing investigators the opportunity to fully develop exceptional and ambitious cancer research programs.”

