 
< Previous Article Return to Article List

Expert on Emergency Preparedness, Response and Recovery Available for Stories on Hurricane #Harvey

Article ID: 680451

Released: 1-Sep-2017 12:05 PM EDT

Source Newsroom: University of Delaware

Add to Favorites
more news from this source
  • Share
Expert Pitch

  • Credit: Evan Krape/ University of Delaware

    Jim Kendra is Co-Director of the University of Delaware's Disaster Research Center.

MEDIA CONTACT

Available for logged-in reporters only

CHANNELS
Climate Science, Environmental Science, Floods, Hurricanes, Natural Disasters, Behavioral Science, Psychology and Psychiatry
KEYWORDS
  • Hurricane Harvey, Harvey, Hurricanes, Disasters, Disaster Preparedness,
  • Emergency Response, Crisis Management
  • + Show More

    • Newswise — Jim Kendra, co-director of the University of Delaware's Disaster Research Center and a professor of Public Policy and Administration, is available for interviews and insight into emergency response and disaster recovery efforts as they relate to Hurricane Harvey and other disasters.
     
    Kendra can also discuss the psychology and behavior of volunteers during a disaster, as well as crisis decisionmaking.
     
    He has published articles and made presentations about disasters such as the 2014 Indian Ocean tsunami, the September 11th World Trade Center terrorist attacks, Hurricane Katrina, and Hurricane Sandy. He is also co-author of "American Dunkirk: The Waterborne Evacuation of Manhattan on 9/11."
     
    To set up an interview, contact Peter Bothum at 831-1418 or pbothum@udel.edu.

    COMMENTS | COMMENTING POLICY

    Comment/Share

    Share

    Leave a comment...





    Chat now!