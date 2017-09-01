Mayo Clinic Monthly News Tips - August 2017 Headlines

Balancing school and sleep

Over the next couple of weeks, universities across the country will start the fall semester. College students are notorious for pulling all-night study sessions that can have negative consequences on health. To discuss changing sleep patterns and health, Lois E. Krahn, M.D., a neurologist and psychiatrist with the Sleep Disorders Center in Phoenix, is available for interviews.

Researchers report link between cells associated with aging and bone loss

Mayo Clinic researchers have reported a causal link between senescent cells – the cells associated with aging and age-related disease – and bone loss in mice. Targeting these cells led to an increase in bone mass and strength. The findings appear online in Nature Medicine. Low bone mass and osteoporosis are estimated to be a major public health threat for almost 44 million U.S. women and men 50 and older, according to the National Osteoporosis Foundation. Bone is a living tissue that is constantly being broken down and replaced. Osteoporosis occurs when the creation of new bone doesn’t keep up with the removal of old bone.

Discovery of new prostate cancer biomarkers could improve precision therapy Mayo Clinic researchers have identified a new cause of treatment resistance in prostate cancer. Their discovery also suggests ways to improve prostate cancer therapy. The findings appear in Nature Medicine. In the publication, the authors explain the role of mutations within the SPOP gene, the most frequent genetic changes seen in primary prostate cancer, on the development of resistance to drugs called BET-inhibitors. “These findings have important implications for prostate cancer treatment, because SPOP mutation or elevated BET protein expression can now be used as biomarkers to improve outcome of BET inhibitor-oriented therapy of prostate cancer with SPOP mutation or BET protein overexpression,” says Haojie Huang, Ph.D., senior author and a molecular biologist within Mayo Clinic’s Center for Biomedical Discovery.

Epilepsy at all-time high in the United States

According to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, around 3.4 million Americans live with seizures, including 470,000 children. Experts point to epilepsy being under diagnosed; this is an issue, as people with epilepsy have higher rates of depression, unemployment and early death. If you are interested in this topic, we can connect you with Joseph Sirven, M.D., chair of the Department of Neurology and editor-in-chief of Epilepsy Magazine.

