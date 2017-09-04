DACA students 'vulnerable between two worlds,' says University of Redlands professor

Newswise — Dr. Steve Wuhs is assistant provost for internationalization and professor of political science at the University of Redlands. He has a broad range of expertise including politics of Mexico and the United States, parties and elections, and political change.

"DACA students aren't American citizens, nor are they traditional 'international' students. That leaves them stuck between worlds, and it's that borderline condition that makes them so vulnerable."

Wuhs was a featured panelist for Southern California Public Radio KPCC's "Take Two" in February 2017, "'The System is Broken': California, immigration, and President Trump's policies".