UVA Darden Launches New MOOCs, Including First Giving Voice to Values Online Course

By Dave Hendrick

Newswise — The University of Virginia Darden School of Business announces to launch a number of new online courses this fall, including classes on design thinking, the Agile development methodology and the innovative ethics curriculum Giving Voice to Values (GVV), among other courses.

The GVV course marks the first time Darden Professor Mary Gentile‘s unique approach to values-driven leadership development in the workplace, classroom and in life will be presented in a massive open online course (MOOC) format. The GVV curriculum developed by Gentile has been widely adopted and taught by educational institutions and businesses around the world.

The new courses add to Darden’s leading suite of distance learning offerings, which include a series of popular MOOCs, online specializations, and courses delivered to support the Darden MBA and Executive Education programs.

New courses include:

“Designing for the Greater Good: Innovation in the Social Sector” — Taught by Professor Jeanne Liedkta, this course takes the power of design thinking and applies the principles to the social sector. Building on the principles explored in Liedtka’s new book, the course will help nonprofit and social sector organizations solve problems and meet the needs of the people they serve. Through global stories from areas as diverse as government, health care and education, the course will offer the tools, techniques and mindset needed to use design thinking to uncover new and creative solutions in the social sector. The course will launch this fall on Coursera.

“Ethical Leadership Through Giving Voice to Values” — Taught by Professor Mary Gentile, this action-oriented introduction to GVV offers a “self-defense class for the soul” approach to putting ethical leadership into practice. GVV starts from the premise that most people want to act on their values, and offers a clear roadmap for doing so effectively and successfully. GVV uses real-life examples, pre-scripting, rehearsal and peer coaching to build the skill, confidence and likelihood that learners will act on their values more often and more successfully. The course launches in September on Coursera.

“Understanding Your Data: Analytical Tools” — Taught by Darden researcher Cristiano Guarana, the course will help students get the most from their data. Students will learn how and when to conduct mediation, moderation and conditional indirect effects analyses, and know how to theorize and test theoretical models. By the end of the course, students will have the tools they need to analyze and interpret the results of the data sets they have encountered and gathered in their research. The course, which is supported by the Behavioral Research at Darden (BRAD) Lab, is now available on Coursera.

Two popular, existing online courses will launch for the first time on FutureLearn, an online platform owned by The Open University: