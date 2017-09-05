Newswise — Sept. 5, 2017 –New York, NY –– We have all seen and felt the destruction caused by hurricane Harvey, a category 4 storm that made landfall on August 25th. Harvey is the wettest tropical cyclone on record in the United States and it has created devastating flooding in and around southeastern Texas. Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses have been flooded and upwards of 50,000 people have been displaced. To date, 47 people have lost their lives as a result of this hurricane which is estimated to become the worst natural disaster in US history. Now that Harvey has moved away from the area, thousands are looking to return to their homes where serious environmental health problems may arise. Each year more than 150 people die from the result of flooding. Importantly, many of the deaths occur during the re-entry process from electrocution, carbon monoxide poisoning, or other accidents occurring during remediation. The American Thoracic Society would like to share and communicate the following key information on this topic to patients and providers who are affected by the flooding.

Top Health Considerations for Entering a Flooded Home

Electricity and gas should be turned off immediately to avoid shock and gas leak. (for information on how to do this click here). Consider all mud and water that has entered the home to be contaminated. Wear personal protective equipment (masks, gloves, glasses) as you re-enter the area and until cleanup is complete. Soiled or saturated porous materials such as carpets and furniture should be discarded to prevent mold and other microbial growth. Solid materials can be cleaned with water and detergent. Use extreme caution if using bleach. Read labels on household cleaners and avoid mixing them together. If you know or suspect your home contains lead or asbestos, do not attempt remediation without first calling 1 (800) 424-LEAD or the EPA TSCA Assistance Service at (202) 554-1404 for asbestos. Pregnant women, young children, the elderly, and the immunocompromised are particularly susceptible to the infectious complications that may arise and should avoid the area until cleanup is complete. Mold growth may be particularly hazardous for those with pre-existing allergic or other respiratory disease. Should any new health symptoms arise during cleanup, the individual should contact their local health care providers as soon as possible.

For more information please visit:

American Lung Association document "Keeping Your Lungs Safe During Flood Cleanup

American Red Cross document "Repairing Your Flooded Home"

United States Environmental Protection Agency "Flood Cleanup: Avoiding Indoor Air Quality Problems"

Should you have further questions do not hesitate to contact the ATS for additional information.

About the American Thoracic Society: Founded in 1905, the American Thoracic Society is the world's leading medical association dedicated to advancing pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine. The Society’s 15,000 members prevent and fight respiratory disease around the globe through research, education, patient care and advocacy. The ATS publishes three journals, the American Journal of Respiratory and Critical Care Medicine, the American Journal of Respiratory Cell and Molecular Biology and the Annals of the American Thoracic Society

The ATS will hold its 2018 International Conference, May 18-23, in San Diego, California, where world-renowned experts will share the latest scientific research and clinical advances in pulmonary, critical care and sleep medicine.