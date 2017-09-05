Henrichs Wins Program Director of the Year

Newswise — Bernadette Henrichs, PhD, CRNA, CCRN, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA), from St. Louis, Mo. will receive the Program Director of the Year Award during the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) Annual Congress, September 8-12, 2017 in Seattle, Wash.

“I am extremely humbled by the acknowledgement of the work that goes into developing and maintaining a top-tier nurse anesthesia program,” said Bernadette Henrichs. “This award represents the pinnacle of my journey as a nurse anesthesia program director.”

A CRNA for 23 years, Henrichs is a leader in nurse anesthesia education. She has published multiple studies on the use of simulation for teaching. Her research on the topic of intraoperative magnetic resonance imaging for neurosurgery and obstructive sleep apnea has been used for continuing education credit by the AANA Journal. Most recently, she co-authored the second edition of “A Resource for Nurse Anesthesia Educators,” published by the AANA. Henrichs is the program director for the Goldfarb School of Nursing at Barnes-Jewish College, Nurse Anesthesia Graduate Program, which she started in 2004.