Legendary Music Executive/Record Producer Clive Davis, Marty Bandier and Music and Entertainment VIPs to Celebrate at 13th Annual Songs of Hope Event on Sept. 28

MAX MARTIN, HANS ZIMMER, JACK ANTONOFF AND THE CHAINSMOKERS ANNOUNCED AS HONOREES FOR SONGS OF HOPE XIII — BENEFITING CITY OF HOPE

Newswise — LOS ANGELES, CA (August 24, 2017) — Legendary music executive and record producer Clive Davis; Grammy-winning record producer/songwriter Max Martin; Academy Award, Golden Globe and Grammy-winning composer/record producer Hans Zimmer; Grammy-winning singer/songwriter/record producer Jack Antonoff; CEO of Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Songwriter Hall of Fame inductee Martin “Marty” Bandier and The Chainsmokers will be among the music and entertainment industry luminaries celebrating the song and songwriter at the annual Songs of Hope XIII event being held on Thursday, September 28, 2017 in Sherman Oaks, CA.

Held at the exclusive KIDinaKORNER Kampus (the residence of hit-maker Alex da Kid), this year’s Songs of Hope charity event will feature award presentations, including:

· Clive Davis “Legend in Songwriting” Award, presented by Clive Davis to Max Martin

· The Electronic Arts Composer of The Century Award, presented by Steve Schnur to Hans Zimmer

· Martin Bandier Vanguard Award, presented by Martin Bandier to Jack Antonoff

· Pandora “Trendsetter” Award, presented by Adam Parness to The Chainsmokers

· Songs of Hope Beverly and Ben Horowitz Legacy Award* presented by Zach Horowitz to a City of Hope doctor to be announced at the event.

* The inaugural Songs of Hope Beverly and Ben Horowitz Legacy Award will include the presentation of $100,000 to the recipient for their research.

Performances and other appearances will be announced shortly.

Songs of Hope brings together a who’s who of music and entertainment industry VIPs committed to fighting cancer, HIV/AIDS, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. The star-studded event, silent auction and CharityBuzz.com auction raise money to support lifesaving research at City of Hope, an independent biomedical research institution and cancer treatment center. Prior Songs of Hope honorees and participants have included Burt Bacharach, Glen Ballard, Aloe Blacc, Colbie Caillat, Desmond Child, Natalie Cole, Gavin DeGraw, The Doobie Brothers, Jermaine Dupri, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Mark Mothersbaugh, Ne-Yo, Lionel Richie, Dave Stewart, Swizz Beatz, Will.i.am, Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder and Charli XCX, among others.

For the 13th consecutive year, the event is co-chaired by David Renzer, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of Spirit Music Group; Doug Davis, Founder/Principal of The Davis Firm; Evan Lamberg, President of Universal Music Publishing Group, North America; and Steve Schnur, President of Music, Electronic Arts.

Renzer said, “Doug, Evan, Steve and I are honored to serve as co-chairs once again for Songs of Hope. I am humbled that this event I founded continues to receive such industry-wide support to benefit the lifesaving work of City of Hope. I would like to thank the music community and my co-chairs for what will certainly be another memorable evening.”

Davis said, "As a cancer survivor, I believe it is imperative to raise funds to continue City of Hope's compassionate patient care and groundbreaking research. I am enthusiastic to once again co-chair Songs of Hope with Evan, David, and Steve where we celebrate the song and the songwriter. Songs of Hope is extra special for me because I work hand-in-hand in philanthropy with my father, Clive Davis, who will present the Clive Davis Legend In Songwriting Award to the remarkably talented Max Martin, whose personal kindness equally matches his limitless talent.”

Lamberg said, “On behalf of myself and my co-chairs, David, Doug, and Steve, we could not be more proud that Songs of Hope is continuing strong in its 13th year. The City of Hope is near and dear to our hearts with all of the special work it does making patients’ and their families’, who are affected by cancer, HIV/AIDS and type 1 diabetes, lives better. A big thank you to the entire music industry for making this event possible each year."

Schnur said, “Songs of Hope has become a vital annual event for our industry, as well as the community, and this year promises to be our most exciting evening yet. Together with my co-chairs Doug, Evan, and David, we thank our friends and colleagues for their continued support. Together, we can – and will – empower miracles.”

Songs of Hope XIII music and entertainment presenting and platinum sponsors include Clive Davis, Electronic Arts, Sony/ATV, Pandora and RSA Films.

To purchase tickets for Songs of Hope XIII, visit www.cityofhope.org/music/songs

About City of Hope

City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer, diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Designated as a comprehensive cancer center, the highest recognition bestowed by the National Cancer Institute, City of Hope is also a founding member of the National Comprehensive Cancer Network, with research and treatment protocols that advance care throughout the nation. City of Hope’s main hospital is located in Duarte, California, just northeast of Los Angeles, with clinics in Antelope Valley and South Pasadena. It is ranked as one of "America's Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World Report. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a pioneer in the fields of bone marrow transplantation and genetics.

