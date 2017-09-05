Patrick Moss Named Didactic Instructor of the Year
MTSA's faculty recognized nationally
Patrick Moss, DNAP, CRNA, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA), from Hendersonville, Tenn. will receive the Didactic Instructor of the Year Award during the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) Annual Congress, September 8-12, 2017 in Seattle, Wash.
“It is very heartwarming to be recognized for that which I am most passionate, educating,” said Patrick Moss, DNAP, CRNA. “The most rewarding aspect of nurse anesthesia is the ability to provide acute pain management.”
A CRNA for nearly 20 years, Moss’s innovation in ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia techniques lead to a partnership between Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia (MTSA) and Halyard Health, formally Kimberly-Clark Health Care, a medical technology company. The two launched the nation’s first peer-to-peer CRNA Center of Excellence (COE) housed within MTSA’s school of nurse anesthesia. Moss currently functions as the Regional Vice President for LifeLinc Anesthesia where he focuses on leadership, management, consultation, and education throughout various LifeLinc affiliated sites. In addition, he serves as a Consultant and the Clinical Liaison for MTSA/AANA’s Acute Surgical Pain Management Fellowship.
Education
Didactic Instructor of the Year Award
The Didactic Instructor of the Year was established in 1991, is presented to an individual who has made a significant contribution to the education of student nurse anesthetists in the classroom.
About the AANA
Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., and Washington, D.C., the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional organization representing more than 52,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses and anesthesia specialists, CRNAs administer approximately 43 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. In some states, CRNAs are the sole anesthesia professionals in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals.
