Patrick Moss Named Didactic Instructor of the Year

Patrick Moss, DNAP, CRNA, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA), from Hendersonville, Tenn. will receive the Didactic Instructor of the Year Award during the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) Annual Congress, September 8-12, 2017 in Seattle, Wash.

“It is very heartwarming to be recognized for that which I am most passionate, educating,” said Patrick Moss, DNAP, CRNA. “The most rewarding aspect of nurse anesthesia is the ability to provide acute pain management.”

A CRNA for nearly 20 years, Moss’s innovation in ultrasound-guided regional anesthesia techniques lead to a partnership between Middle Tennessee School of Anesthesia (MTSA) and Halyard Health, formally Kimberly-Clark Health Care, a medical technology company. The two launched the nation’s first peer-to-peer CRNA Center of Excellence (COE) housed within MTSA’s school of nurse anesthesia. Moss currently functions as the Regional Vice President for LifeLinc Anesthesia where he focuses on leadership, management, consultation, and education throughout various LifeLinc affiliated sites. In addition, he serves as a Consultant and the Clinical Liaison for MTSA/AANA’s Acute Surgical Pain Management Fellowship.