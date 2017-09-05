Corporate Counsel Institute to Examine Law in the Digital Age

Newswise — Practicing law in the digital age, lessons in corporate crisis management, lawyers as in-house leaders and “tuning up” compliance programs are among key topics to be covered during the 56th annual Corporate Counsel Institute (CCI) hosted by Northwestern Pritzker School of Law.

The institute, to be held Sept. 28 and 29 in Chicago, features leading practitioners, academics and regulatory officials who provide in-house counsels with updates on legal developments and current issues impacting business.

This year’s institute will be held at Northwestern Pritzker School of Law, Thorne Auditorium, 375 East Chicago Ave., in Chicago.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, institute highlights include a panel discussion on regulatory developments for in-house counsel, as well as sessions on labor and employment law, compliance program readiness and lawyers as in-house leaders.

Harry M. Kraemer, clinical professor of strategy at Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management, will present “Lawyers as Leaders: Values-Based Leadership,” on Friday, Sept. 29; sessions on corporate crisis management, the changing economic landscape, and ethics also will be held that day.

Designed exclusively by a committee of general counsels from some of the nation’s leading corporations, Northwestern Law’s Corporate Counsel Institute provides a forum to learn from leading regulators and practitioners in the field and for peers to network and discuss the hottest issues that in-house counsels are grappling with today.

For more information, including a complete schedule, registration instructions and continuing legal education (CLE) information, visit the Corporate Counsel Institute website.

