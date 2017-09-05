Mercy Medical Center Earns Joint Commission Certification in Uterine & Ovarian Cancer

Newswise — (Baltimore, MD) – Mercy Medical Center has achieved initial certification in Uterine and Ovarian Cancer Care from The Joint Commission, Disease-Specific Care Certification process. Mercy is the first hospital in Maryland to achieve Uterine and Ovarian Cancer care certification, and is only one of five institutions nationwide to be so honored.

Mercy’s programs in the diagnosis and treatment of uterine and ovarian cancer were reviewed this past August following surveys that reviewed the fulfillment of specific and comprehensive criteria.

An independent, not-for-profit organization, The Joint Commission accredits and certifies nearly 21,000 U.S. health care organizations and programs. Joint Commission accreditation and certification is recognized nationally as a symbol of quality that reflects an organization’s commitment to meeting a variety of performance standards.

“This certification represents the hard work and dedication of everyone in our department to provide quality care for our patients,” said Dr. Dwight Im, Director of The Neil B. Rosenshein, M.D., Institute for Gynecologic Care.

The Institute for Gynecologic Care at Mercy is one of the top rated Gynecologic Cancer Centers in Baltimore and throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Mercy's renowned cancer center provides advanced treatment options for ovarian, cervical and uterine cancers.

The physician team includes renowned surgeons consistently ranked among the best in the Maryland region. Renown gynecologic oncology surgeons Dr. Neil Rosenshein, Dr. Teresa Diaz-Montes, Dr. Jennifer Ducie and Dr. Hyung Ryu work with Dr. Im in the Center.

Describing Mercy’s staff as collaborative and confident, the Joint Commission surveyors strongly commended Mercy’s competencies, compassion, engagement and evidence-based protocols. Patient comments spoke highly of the quality of treatment and the experience of health-care delivery.

According to Dr. Rosenshein, Director of The Lya Segall Ovarian Cancer Institute at Mercy, the Joint Commission certification is indicative of Mercy’s efforts to make the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer and related gynecologic disease a priority.

“With the opening of The Lya Segall Ovarian Cancer Institute in 2014, a National Center of Excellence, Mercy became was the first hospital in the region to open a center specifically designed to the diagnosis and treatment of ovarian cancer. This certification is further evidence of Mercy’s commitment to advance the cause of ovarian cancer treatment and to provide top quality care for our patients,” Dr. Rosenshein said.

“Our integrated care team brings together medical experts from a variety of clinical disciplines to determine each patient’s best treatment options, creating care plans tailored to each individual’s health risk factors and personal needs,” Dr. Rosenshein added.

“Women with gynecologic cancers turn to our physicians and clinical staff at Mercy for their skilled expertise as gifted diagnosticians and for their exceptional surgical talent, utilizing the latest in treatment modalities,” said Thomas R. Mullen, President and CEO, Mercy Health Services, Mercy Medical Center.

Mercy offers gynecologic cancer patients a variety of cutting-edge diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, including the Voluson E8 ultrasound/sonography device which enables clinicians to see more anatomical detail and a greater field of view. Ultrasound imaging can include an assessment of the anatomy such as the uterus, fallopian tubes, ovaries and endometrium. Ultrasound can help in surgery planning, as well as helping to detect abnormalities and cysts. In addition, Voluson’s 4D high frequency transvaginal probe can detect anatomical detail in gynecological exams.

The Joint Commission’s mission is to improve health care for the public by evaluating health care organizations and inspiring them to excel in providing safe and effective care of the highest quality and value.

Founded in 1874 by the Sisters of Mercy, Mercy Medical Center is a university-affiliated medical facility with a national reputation for women's health care.