Grace Simpson Wins Clinical Instructor of the Year

Newswise — Grace Simpson, MSN, CRNA, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA), from Reidsville, N.C. will receive the Clinical Practitioner Award during the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) Annual Congress, September 8-12, 2017 in Seattle, Wash.

“I am truly humbled and honored to receive such a prestigious award,” said Grace Simpson, MSN, CRNA. “My position as CRNA Clinical Instructor at Wake Forest Baptist Health has afforded me continual growth while challenging myself and the students to keep learning.”

A CRNA for more than 20 years, Simpson has been described as the consummate educator. Simpson is responsible for providing nurse anesthesia students with hands-on experience in the operating room. In addition, stimulating the students critical thinking skills and custom teaching plans for each student. Simpson is a staff nurse anesthetist and clinical instructor at Wake Forest Baptist medical Center in Winston-Salem, N.C.