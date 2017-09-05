Sally Ride Science Lecture Series Explores Virtual Reality in the Classroom

Newswise — WHAT: The Sally Ride Science STEAM Series is a quarterly program that will explore the importance of STEAM – short for science, technology, engineering, arts and math – education in preparing students for the jobs of the future. The upcoming panel will explore how virtual reality can be used as an education tool to boost visual and technology literacy as well as improve students’ attention and engagement. Panelists include educators and technologists who will discuss both the promise and peril of using virtual reality in the classroom.

WHEN:

Wednesday September 13, 2017 5 p.m. registration and networking; 6 p.m. program begins

WHERE:

San Diego Central Library Shiley Suite 330 Park Boulevard San Diego, CA 92101

WHO:

Scott Lewis, CEO, Voice of San Diego

Julie Evans, CEO, Project Tomorrow

Rodney Guzman, co-founder, CEO and director of design, InterKnowlogy

Steve McCloskey, CEO and co-founder, Nanome Inc.

Jürgen Schulze, associate research scientist, UC San Diego’s Qualcomm Institute

WHY: Instead of just reading about ancient Rome, why not walk the cobbled streets as if you were there? That’s the promise of virtual reality, augmented reality and mixed reality in today’s classroom. While the idea of strapping on goggles to virtually visit the Colosseum or go inside a molecule sounds like the stuff of science fiction, the technology to do just that is becoming more popular and available every day. Suspending disbelief the same way we do when we read a novel or watch a movie, an artificial reality can be designed to enable experiential learning and can be used as a way to tap into students’ passions while enabling them to solve problems in an ever-more diverse and interconnected world. The Sally Ride STEAM Series is a partnership between UC San Diego and the City of San Diego that aims to connect diverse communities – educators, civic leaders, industry and the general public – to champion the need for access to STEAM education.

For more information and to register online, visit http://bit.ly/2wCvDaze