Environmental health expert available to discuss expected Hurricane Irma threat to the Carribean

Newswise — Dr. Daniel Oerther, an environmental engineering professor at Missouri University of Science and Technology, is available to discuss the potential impact of Hurricane Irma in the Carribean, in particular a government-backed insurance plan to aid small-scale fishermen living on vulnerable islands.

Oerther works collaboratively across the disciplines of engineering, healthcare, science, finance and policy to advance risk analysis protecting human health and the environment at the nexus of water and food.

Since 2014, he’s been a Jefferson Science Fellow with the U.S. State Department, working as a Foreign Affairs Officer providing advice on agricultural policy.

