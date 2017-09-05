Meyer's Receives Nurse Anesthesia's Highest Educator Award

Newswise — Margaret Meyers, MAE, CRNA a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA), from Spokane, Wash. will receive the Helen Lamb Outstanding Educator Award during the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) Annual Congress, September 8-12, 2017 in Seattle, Wash.

“I am humbled to be selected by the AANA for this award and am especially happy to receive it in Seattle,” said Margaret Meyers, MAE, CRNA. “I enjoyed a faculty clinical practice, something I encourage all educators to maintain for that “in-the-trenches” real life experience.”

A CRNA for more than 40 years, Meyers is responsible for instructing, nurturing, and molding more than 200 registered nurses into CRNAs. Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center Gonzaga University’s nurse anesthesia program has a rich 82-year history, and Meyers played an important role in that history as program administrator for 34 years. Over the years she taught basic principles of anesthesia and research based anesthesia practice. Meyers transitioned out as the program administer in 2015 and retired with the graduation of the last Masters cohort in 2016.