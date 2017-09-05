Meyer's Receives Nurse Anesthesia's Highest Educator Award
Newswise — Margaret Meyers, MAE, CRNA a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNA), from Spokane, Wash. will receive the Helen Lamb Outstanding Educator Award during the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) Annual Congress, September 8-12, 2017 in Seattle, Wash.
“I am humbled to be selected by the AANA for this award and am especially happy to receive it in Seattle,” said Margaret Meyers, MAE, CRNA. “I enjoyed a faculty clinical practice, something I encourage all educators to maintain for that “in-the-trenches” real life experience.”
A CRNA for more than 40 years, Meyers is responsible for instructing, nurturing, and molding more than 200 registered nurses into CRNAs. Providence Sacred Heart Medical Center Gonzaga University’s nurse anesthesia program has a rich 82-year history, and Meyers played an important role in that history as program administrator for 34 years. Over the years she taught basic principles of anesthesia and research based anesthesia practice. Meyers transitioned out as the program administer in 2015 and retired with the graduation of the last Masters cohort in 2016.
Helen Lamb Outstanding Educator Award
The Helen Lamb Award was established in 1980 in memory of Helen Lamb Frost, an AANA founding member, past president, and nurse anesthesia educator. This award recognizes the commitment of an individual to the educational standards of nurse anesthesia.
About the AANA
Founded in 1931 and located in Park Ridge, Ill., and Washington, D.C., the American Association of Nurse Anesthetists (AANA) is the professional organization representing more than 52,000 Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetists (CRNAs) and student registered nurse anesthetists across the United States. As advanced practice registered nurses and anesthesia specialists, CRNAs administer approximately 43 million anesthetics to patients in the United States each year and are the primary providers of anesthesia care in rural America. In some states, CRNAs are the sole anesthesia professionals in nearly 100 percent of rural hospitals.
